Corey Michelle (Blackwood) Wetherell was born June 3, 1981, and went to see Jesus face to face on August 23, 2019. Corey, the oldest of three sisters, was born in Austin, Texas, to Mike and Anne Blackwood. She lived with her husband, Andy, and two children, Whittaker and Molly, in Durango, Colorado.
Corey was a sweet spirit who loved the Lord deeply and relied on Him greatly, especially as she recovered from a stroke suffered earlier this year. Corey loved her family and expressed only a few days before her death how extremely blessed she was that God would give her the family she had. While in college at Dallas Baptist University in 2000, she met and fell in love with Andy, her husband of 13 years. Her love for her two children, Whittaker, 10, and Molly, 6, knew no bounds. She constantly captured beautiful and funny pictures of them, but almost always with an adjective that described her fierce love for them.
Before Durango, Corey and Andy lived in Houston, where she served as Director of Creative Ministries and Executive Assistant to the Senior Pastor for Bayou City Fellowship. She had a beautiful, creative talent for decorating and designing that she was blessed to use for her church. She also used that same talent to make birthdays and celebrations feel special for those she loved. Corey had a great sense of humor with a bubbly laugh, a caring nature for those around her, and a passion and a purpose for her life - to serve her Lord and family well. Corey will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Corey is preceded in death by her beloved father, Charles Michael Blackwood, her paternal grandparents, Lyle and Jewel Blackwood, her maternal grandparents, Herb Montalbano and Phyllis Montalbano, and her cousin, Jordan Delaune.
Corey is remembered with love by her husband, Andy, her precious children, Whittaker and Molly, her mother, Anne, sisters, Whitney (Ran) and Taylor (Blake), in-laws, Madalyn and Bill, brother in-law, Jeremy (Erica), and sister-in laws, Melanie (Bernd), and Stephanie (Josh). Corey will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
A service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Bayou City Fellowship Spring Branch, 1400 Brittmoore Road, Houston, Texas, with Curtis Jones and John Durham officiating. Interment will be at 4:00 PM at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, and should friends desire, contributions can be made to the Corey Wetherell family fund with consideration of Andy, Whittaker and Molly.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/corey-wetherell Corey Michelle (Blackwood) Wetherell
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 29, 2019