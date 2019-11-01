|
|
Connie Sue Robey Trautmann died from Alzheimer's related complications October 28, 2019, at the Valley Inn Care Center in Mancos, CO. Born in 1938 in Maryville, MO, she attended public schools and graduated from Northwest Missouri State. She moved to Denver, & worked as a Kindergarten teacher. She met her husband, David, and they were married for 57 wonderful & adventurous years; moving 12 times & traveling the world. Some of their favorite memories were long road trips to visit their family; which includes: their children, Dayna & Drew, Son-in-law Gregg, Daughter-in-law, Becky & grandkids Paige, Collin & Lukas. Connie was a proud, joyful & loving wife, parent & grammy.
Connie was known for her volunteering, organizing skills & hospitality. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, PEO, various Bridge groups & a regular visitor of nursing homes & hospitals.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, at 11:00 AM, followed by a light lunch at FUMC in Durango. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in honor of Connie. Connie Trautmann
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 1, 2019