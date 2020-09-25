1/1
Coleman Madison Tucker
Coleman Madison Tucker, known as Skinflint by dad, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 with family by his side. Coleman was born on February 10, 1940 in Finley, Oklahoma to Carrel and Adred (Carlisle) Tucker. His father took his wife and children Douglas, Coleman, Kenneth, and Rita around the country looking for work to

many places such as Galveston, TX, Delta, CO, Denver, CO, California, and Oklahoma.

After graduating from Delta High School, Coleman joined the Army National Guard in August 1959 through 1965. It was during this time that Coleman was set up on a blind date by a friend with Linda Rhonstadt and although it was short lived, he said he had a great time. At some point during that time, Coleman and Kenny took off to Albuquerque and then California to seek new adventures. While in Albuquerque, Coleman worked at Montgomery Wards in a Flower Shop (surprising to us as well) and then in California took a stab at acting and actually ended up auditioning for a movie but James Dean won out (go figure). He also worked for Rocketdyne and claimed he met

the famous aerospace engineer, Wernher Von Braun. He also met his future wife there, Dee Ann Pettinger. After they got married they moved to Chicago and he worked for Hunt's Foods and Wesson Oil. They later moved back to Colorado with their two young children, Tracy and Todd, and eventually found their way to Durango in the early 70's. He had several jobs including driving for Frito Lay and burying communication lines with Tucker Construction. His favorite job was working for the Parks Department as a Park Ranger which he did for many years until he retired in 2013 due to health issues.

Coleman is survived by brothers Doug (Nina), Kenneth (Shirley), sister Rita Warfield, daughter Tracy (Max) Martin, son Todd (Anna) Tucker, grandsons Quinn and Quaid, granddaughter Eva (Matt Gonzalas) Tucker and great granddaughter, Lacey Mae Gonzalas. His nieces and nephews (Jessica, Josalyn, Eron, Chris, and Mike) adored

him as well.

We would like to invite everyone to join the family for a Celebration of Life at on Monday September 28 at 2 p.m. at Fassbinder Park, 140 W. Park. Please bring a lawn chair and a good story if you have one. If you can't come, please celebrate Coleman in your own way with a cup of coffee, some sweet pastry, or a beer. Coleman loved a smoke

but we don't recommend that.

Coleman was everyone's friend and we will all miss his beaming smile and ornery

sense of humor. He is free of pain and worry.



Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
