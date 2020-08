Or Copy this URL to Share

Clyde Christian Tribble, 5 months, of Durango, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly 8/16/2020 in Durango. Born 3/10/2020. Clyde was deeply loved by his parents Nicole & Christian Tribble, big brother Charles, grandparents, extended family and friends.

Baby Clyde will forever have a place in the hearts of those who loved and cared for him.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. August 30, 2020 at River Bend Ranch, 27846 US-550, Durango, CO 81301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store