On June 12, 2020 after a long and courageous struggle since multiple strokes in 2015, Cliff has finally left the ranch and GONE FISHING in heaven. Born April 4, , 1938 to Paul Schmid and Clarice Campbell Schmid, he was raised in a log house near Telluride, Colorado, on the family ranch, now one of Colorado's famed Centennial Farms. After serving in the U. S. Army in the 1960's as a member of the O. S. A. in Central America, he returned to attend Fort Lewis College. He had a practice as a survey engineer in Durango, Colorado, working for mining companies throughout the western United States and Mexico. For the past 25 years he and his wife, Caryl, have lived on a small cattle ranch near Ignacio, Colorado. He was a poet and storyteller, and in 2013 published a contemporary western novel titled "Mis(s)Fortune", and was working on a sequel since.He is survived by his wife, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings, a myriad of cousins, nieces, and nephews, and "foster kids" whom he mentored and loved. He has blessedly gone to reunite with some fine horses and his beloved cow dogs.A graveside service at the family cemetery on Wilson Mesa on September 19th and Celebration of Life open house at his home in Ignacio on September 20, 2020 are planned.