1/
Claude Owen Callison
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Owen Callison, 75, died in his home suddenly but peacefully of natural causes on November 11th, 2020. He was born on May 9th, 1945.
Claude was a long time resident of Durango and a member of the building community until he retired and joined the golfing community. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he was a squadron commander during the Vietnam War.
He was an incredible husband and father who is survived by his wife, three children, and 5 grandchildren and will always be loved and remembered by all who knew him.
At this time any memorial service will be held in the Spring.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved