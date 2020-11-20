Claude Owen Callison, 75, died in his home suddenly but peacefully of natural causes on November 11th, 2020. He was born on May 9th, 1945.

Claude was a long time resident of Durango and a member of the building community until he retired and joined the golfing community. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he was a squadron commander during the Vietnam War.

He was an incredible husband and father who is survived by his wife, three children, and 5 grandchildren and will always be loved and remembered by all who knew him.

At this time any memorial service will be held in the Spring.



