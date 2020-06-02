Clara Christine Slade Gillen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Christine Slade Gillen, age 85, peacefully departed this world June 1st, 2020 at her home in Red Mesa, Colorado.

Born in Durango Colorado on July 31st, 1934; married to Ronald LeRoy Gillen.

Clara, or as most knew her, Christine was a woman of faith, family, and traditions. Born in the Community Hospital of Durango, the eldest child and daughter of Francis and Lovetta Slade, Christine began her life in our small community. Christine grew up on her family farm in Red Mesa, Colorado where she learned the value of hard work and dedication. In her later years, Christine would remember the years spent on the farm growing up fondly and often treasured reminiscing with her children and grandchildren about these times and the hardships that come with farm life. Christine was the second of many generations to attend Durango High and was even crowned football queen.

After high school, Christine volunteered and received a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sweden where her heritage and ancestors originated. During this mission she met Ronald LeRoy Gillen , who would later be her sweetheart in life. After completing their missions, the two were married on July 15th,1960 in the Salt Lake City temple, and were sealed for time and all eternity. After a short time in Utah, they returned to the Colorado Four Corners area to begin the rest of their life.

Christine would not only go on with farm life but would also share her amazing baking skills working at Lori's Family Dining and, also a family-owned business, for a short time in Red Mesa. Christine was a devoted member of her church and held many callings within her faith. Above all, Christine cherished family and the traditions she would instill, not only in her children, but her grandchildren as well. From this devotion, many of her children and grandchildren have gone on to wed and be sealed in the temple and serve missions.

Christine is survived by her loving husband, Ronald LeRoy Gillen, 8 living siblings, her children DeRon (Jill), Joe (Rebecca), Shelley (Lindy), Anne (Dave), Tawni (Matt), Jacquie, Jan-Allen (Cindy), and Daniel. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Please send all flowers to Hood Mortuary.

Graveside services will be held June 6th, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Redmesa Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Redmesa Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 2, 2020
What a wonderful person and Aunt. My heart goes out to Ron and the family. When I think of love and peacemaker I think of aunt Chris. I am so thankful to have the knowledge we will be all together again. I know many loved ones welcomed Aunt Chris and she us on a better place. It is hard for all those left behind. I pray for the family that peace will be found and she will comfort you during the hard times. God bless you. We love you all so much
Eric Gillen
Eric Gillen
June 2, 2020
I love Aunt Chris! Her house was a second home to me growing up, she was like a second mom , and her kids were almost like my own brothers and sisters. Aunt Chris would always include me on their trips to Utah, which is where and why I met my Eric! What a beautiful woman she is both inside and out and when I think of Aunt Chris , I think of springtime and flowers (and cinnamon rolls)! Until we meet again, I will hold your memory in my heart.
Kimberly Gillen
Family
June 2, 2020
I Love you Aunt Chris, may you and your family be at Peace.
Thank you for always being kind and loving to me.
Rachel
Family
June 2, 2020
This was a beautiful tribute to an elect lady. I remember many fond experiences with my eighteen-years-older sister. She and Ron were always there for me. My love and condolences to her beautiful posterity.
Gloria Decker
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved