Clara Christine Slade Gillen, age 85, peacefully departed this world June 1st, 2020 at her home in Red Mesa, Colorado.



Born in Durango Colorado on July 31st, 1934; married to Ronald LeRoy Gillen.



Clara, or as most knew her, Christine was a woman of faith, family, and traditions. Born in the Community Hospital of Durango, the eldest child and daughter of Francis and Lovetta Slade, Christine began her life in our small community. Christine grew up on her family farm in Red Mesa, Colorado where she learned the value of hard work and dedication. In her later years, Christine would remember the years spent on the farm growing up fondly and often treasured reminiscing with her children and grandchildren about these times and the hardships that come with farm life. Christine was the second of many generations to attend Durango High and was even crowned football queen.



After high school, Christine volunteered and received a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sweden where her heritage and ancestors originated. During this mission she met Ronald LeRoy Gillen , who would later be her sweetheart in life. After completing their missions, the two were married on July 15th,1960 in the Salt Lake City temple, and were sealed for time and all eternity. After a short time in Utah, they returned to the Colorado Four Corners area to begin the rest of their life.



Christine would not only go on with farm life but would also share her amazing baking skills working at Lori's Family Dining and, also a family-owned business, for a short time in Red Mesa. Christine was a devoted member of her church and held many callings within her faith. Above all, Christine cherished family and the traditions she would instill, not only in her children, but her grandchildren as well. From this devotion, many of her children and grandchildren have gone on to wed and be sealed in the temple and serve missions.



Christine is survived by her loving husband, Ronald LeRoy Gillen, 8 living siblings, her children DeRon (Jill), Joe (Rebecca), Shelley (Lindy), Anne (Dave), Tawni (Matt), Jacquie, Jan-Allen (Cindy), and Daniel. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Please send all flowers to Hood Mortuary.



Graveside services will be held June 6th, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Redmesa Cemetery.



