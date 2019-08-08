|
A brief history of an amazingly beautiful soul, my mom.
Christine "Chris" Marie Yeager, formerly of Durango, passed away on July 26, 2019 at her home in Aztec, NM as a result of complications from cancer. She was 63 years old. Though the initial prognosis was grim, she courageously battled on and survived well beyond expectations.
Chris was born to James "Ron" and Janet Yeager (nee Oliger) March 26, 1956 in Durango as one of five children. She graduated from Durango High School and remained a resident for many years. She held several banking and bookkeeping positions in the community where her reputation for honesty, integrity and strong work ethic served her well. She relocated to Aztec in 2006 and continued her career in accounting and payroll, again being recognized, especially for her accuracy and dependability. She also served as a public notary for several years.
Chris was well respected as an independent and determined woman. She greatly admired and loved her son, whom she would often and freely talk about. She was compassionate towards animals and shared her home with her "babies" (three cats), which she spoiled and cared for intently. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, whose lives she touched greatly.
Ms. Yeager was preceded in death by her father, Ron Yeager, and her brother, David Yeager.
She is survived by her mother, Janet Yeager of Durango; stepmother, Billie Yeager of Aztec; son, Jason Fugate of Durango; brothers Mike Yeager of Ignacio, Grant Yeager of Durango and Carey Yeager of Mancos; and grandchildren, Chantel and Daisun Fugate of Aztec; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held and announced separately. Christine "Chris" Marie Yeager
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 8, 2019