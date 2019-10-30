Home

Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosa Lima Catholic Church
210 Chapel Street
Layton, CO
View Map
Chrestino "Tino" Casias Jr.

January 28, 1933 ~ October 26, 2019

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather

Chrestino left us to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019. He was born to Chrestino and Benedita Lucero Casias on January 28, 1933 in Ignacio, Colorado. In his early years, he served his country in the US Army.

He married Delia Maestas and had four wonderful children, Anthony Starr, Kristine Casias (Joe), Paul Casias (Raylene), and Auroro "Rorrie" Casias. Later in life, he married Lillian Atencio, whom he met at Ignacio High School and gained five more loving children, Helen, Rick (Margie), Jeff (Khrisi), Terry (Cynthia), and Steve.

Tino later moved to Ogden, Utah, to begin his career at the Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years and retired in 1995 as General Foreman Agent.

He was a well-known musician, playing his saxophone throughout Utah and Colorado. His music brought joy to everyone around him. His greatest love was playing music with his family.

Chrestino, was loved by many and made great friendships.

Chrestino is survived by his wife, Lillian; his children, sister, Ophelia Mestas (Alfonso). He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chrestino and Benedita Casias; his brothers, Ray Casias (Emma), Lloyd Casias (Nancy); his sister, Helen Cruz (Casie); and his great-granddaughter, Lavender Barker.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Rosa Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. His final resting place will be in Ignacio, Colorado, where he will be laid to rest in July 2020 with his family.

The family would like to thank Lillian, Helen, Carmen and Fidel for taking great care of our father and papa.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.

Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
