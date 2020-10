Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles L. Page Jr. ""Skip""



Passed away 13 Sep 2020. Born 26 June 1945.

Survived by: Sister Barbra Dooley, Son Derek C. Page, Daughter Megan P. Hartwell



U.S. Air Force Veteran

17 March 1968 - 31 March 1998



Friends are invited to join the family in a Celebration of Life on Thursday 8 Oct 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at 6 Ferring Way Condo #33 Durango CO.



