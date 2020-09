Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family



Charles Ivan "Chickivan" Folsom, 75, of Durango, died 8/17/2020, peacefully at Pine Ridge Extended Care in Pagosa Springs, Born 5/19/1945. Service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary please visit www.hoodmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store