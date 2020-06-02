Chandler Herrera passed away Monday, May 31, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family. Chandler was born on December 28, 1962. He is preceded in death by his parents Vonestine William and Javin Herrera.



Chandler was a life long resident of Ignacio. He worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation for 25 years from which he eventually retired from.



He is survived by his wife Sandra Herrera. His children: Hailey Yesslith, Claressa Valdez, Misty Tucson, Jamie Lucero, and Jake Tucson. His sisters Kelly, Melva, Monica Herrera, and Marcy Ekiko. His brothers Val, Stewart, Rhett, and Alan Herrera. His grandchildren Grace, Zuriah, Lillian, Jazelle, Mateo, Christian, and Jose.



Chandler had unconditional love for life and his family. He had a contagious smile and was a kind-hearted man. He loved the outdoors and getting lost on a dirt road while listening to country music.



A viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5:00 - 8:00 at the Hood Mortuary Chapel in Durango, CO.



A service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 the Bayfield Cemetery in Bayfield, CO at 10:00 am. Due to current events extended guests are encouraged to distance but may attend at their own discretion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store