Cecil C. Phelps passed away on April 16, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on November 3, 1937 to John W. and Beulah Phelps in Durango, CO. He graduated from Ignacio High School in 1956 and then he went on to earn an AA degree from Fort Lewis A & M College. He met the love of his life, Judy Edmisten and they were married on May 28, 1961. Later in that same year, he joined the Army. After the honorable discharge he earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University. The couple had two children, Deborah and John. Cecil worked many jobs. He was a truck driver, worked construction, maintenance superintendent, electrician, power house project engineer, welder, utilities, he was a farmer/rancher, a jack of all trades. Cecil was above all a man of God and loved his family.



He was a ham radio operator, deacon at First Baptist Church, Rockport, TX, as well as Pine River Valley Baptist Church in Bayfield, and for the last 12 years he has been attending Joy In The Messiah Synagogue.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, his children: Deborah (John) Freier, John (Theresa) Phelps; grandchildren Ryan (Sarah) Lewis, Wesley Lewis, AnnMarie Phelps, Natalie (Simon) Albert, Nathan Phelps, Andrew Phelps; great granddaughter Charlotte Henson and his brother Ernest (Helen) Phelps.



His memorial service will be at 5pm on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Joy In The Messiah Synagogue, 442 Wolverine Drive, Bayfield, CO. Please bring a typed memory to share about Cecil and join us for a meal after services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store