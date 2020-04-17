|
|
|
Cecil C. Phelps, 82, of Ignacio, Colorado, died 4/16/2020, in Durango, surrounded by family, Born 11/2/1937. A service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, April 20, 2020 at Allison Tiffany Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children: Deborah (John) Freier and John (Theresa) Phelps; grandchildren: Ryan, Wesley, Annmarie, Natalie, Nathan and Andrew; 1 great-granddaughter: Charlotte; sibling: Ernest (Helen) Phelps; many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends. Due to current restrictions, a memorial will be announced for a later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 17, 2020