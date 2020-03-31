|
|
|
Carrol J. Martin , 79, of Kenai, died 3/26/2020, Kenai, Born 7/21/1940. Service will be held at a later date. Longtime Alaskan resident, Mr. Carrol J. Martin, 79, born and raised in Bayfield, Colorado, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side.
The family invites you to share your stories and photos on the Carrol Martin Celebration of Life FaceBook page. He loved music, dance and feeding the community. In honor of Carrol there will be a Celebration of Life on Solstice 2020, which was his favorite day of the year at the Diamond M Ranch in Kenai, Alaska.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 31, 2020