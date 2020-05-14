|
|
Carrol Dee Waters left this world on Tuesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, he was 78.
Viewing is Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 1-8 p.m., graveside service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Butler Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Richard and Tammy Dugger and the staff of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family by using our online guestbook family at www.martin-duggerfuneralhome.com .
C.D. was born in Elk City, Oklahoma on November 16, 1941 to Albert and Audrey Waters. He grew up in Hammon, OK, where he worked on the farm with his father. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Cribbs, and became a father on October 24, 1958, with the birth of their daughter, Belynda. While in high school he played basketball and sang bass in a men's quartet. C.D. graduated high school from Hammon in 1959.
After graduation, C.D. started working on the excavation of Foss Lake. It was during this time he met Glenda JoAnn Thompson while she was car- hopping at the Dairy Maid in Elk City. They started dating and married in Borger, TX, on June 27, 1959. He became a father to his second daughter, LaDonna on August 20, 1960. Three years later, on April 19, 1963, they had their first son, Steve. Then 2 years later, on June 25, 1965, their final son, Marty, was born.
After starting a job with Shell, he and his family moved to Wyoming and later Michigan. He provided for his family by hard work and hunting, to make sure there was food on the table. His children have very fond memories of Christmas and camping trips to Yellowstone, joined by their grandparents.
Several years later he married Keren Pryor in Michigan and relocated to Elk City, Oklahoma. They managed the club at the Ramada Inn and C.D. started farming. During the oil boom in the eighties, he began working as a mud-logger.
Years later, life took C.D. to Durango Colorado where he would spend the next ten years. During this time, he owned C.D.'s Pipe Dream. This was probably his most enjoyable job, where no customer left a stranger and he made many lifelong friends. Some of C.D.'s favorite memories were of his many hunting trips, where he would pack into the mountains on horseback.
After his marriage; he moved back to Oklahoma so he could help his parents in their later years. He worked tirelessly in the oil field and after retirement, he took care of both parents while they passed of cancer. Towards the end of his life C.D. went blind and he relocated to Booneville, Arkansas where three of his children live.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Audrey Waters, a sister-in-law Lynda Waters, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
Carrol would want to be remembered as a hunter, fisherman, and a wonderful storyteller. He loved a good whiskey and water, a loyal dog, and his family. We want you to remember him as a loyal son, a wonderful father, and a faithful friend. He will be missed.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 14, 2020