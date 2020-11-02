Cardinal Newell Weston, II passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, in Durango. He was 49 years old.



Cardinal was born August 3, 1971, to Cardinal Newell Weston and Corliss Taylor in Durango. He grew up in Ignacio and Durango and graduated from Ignacio High School where he was active in sports, especially football. Cardinal was an enrolled tribal member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe as well as a Southern Ute Decedent. He worked in the construction field for various companies including Weminuche Construction. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching and rooting for the Denver Broncos.



He is preceded in death by his daughter Alicia Philimean Elizabeth Weston, fathers: Cardinal Weston and Javin Herrera, grandparents: Emily Williams and John Salvador Taylor, Johnson and Kathleen Taylor, Amelia Hare-Weston, and Francis V. Weston.



He is survived by his Mother: Corliss Taylor; Daughter: Mataya Rock (Darren); Sister: Marcy Ekiko (Aniekan); Brother: Rhett Herrera (Brooke); Grandchildren: Adrienne, Alicia and Avery; Nephews and Nieces: Javin, Rhett, Bo and Edidiong; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11 am, at Hood Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Ouray Memorial Cemetery.



