Cardinal Newell Weston II
1971 - 2020
Cardinal Newell Weston, II passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, in Durango. He was 49 years old.

Cardinal was born August 3, 1971, to Cardinal Newell Weston and Corliss Taylor in Durango. He grew up in Ignacio and Durango and graduated from Ignacio High School where he was active in sports, especially football. Cardinal was an enrolled tribal member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe as well as a Southern Ute Decedent. He worked in the construction field for various companies including Weminuche Construction. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching and rooting for the Denver Broncos.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Alicia Philimean Elizabeth Weston, fathers: Cardinal Weston and Javin Herrera, grandparents: Emily Williams and John Salvador Taylor, Johnson and Kathleen Taylor, Amelia Hare-Weston, and Francis V. Weston.

He is survived by his Mother: Corliss Taylor; Daughter: Mataya Rock (Darren); Sister: Marcy Ekiko (Aniekan); Brother: Rhett Herrera (Brooke); Grandchildren: Adrienne, Alicia and Avery; Nephews and Nieces: Javin, Rhett, Bo and Edidiong; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11 am, at Hood Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Ouray Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hood Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed having Cardinal as a student. Many memories of him makes me smile! My condolences to Corliss and his family. I will add you all to my prayer list!
Danny Jaques
Teacher
November 3, 2020
Can remember when he and Chris were unseperable in school and enjoyed football together. Condolences to you Corless and the rest of
the family.
Sue C Herrera
Friend
November 2, 2020
Cardinal was full of smiles. Always loved watching ESPN football. Broncos is his team. Taking trucks rides,and Listening to METALLICA. loved concerts in Denver. Miss you brother
Aaron Weaver
Family
