The world lost a good and honorable man in the passing of Calvin Arthur Troutner on March 24, 2020 in Farmington New Mexico at the age of 96. Calvin was born on December 29, 1923 in Clayton Kansas to Ira Arthur Troutner and Catherine Iva Burroughs. Sixth in a clan of nine children, Calvin mastered the art of the practical joke at an early age, a skill he never lost. Members of Calvin's family served America in wartime from the Revolutionary War to the present. Calvin enlisted in the army and joined his brothers Lyman and Dallas in WWII. His service took him through France, Germany, and England before returning home to Kansas where, in 1948, he married Pauline Lebeau of Norton Kansas.A natural handyman and mechanic, Calvin worked a variety of jobs: from the mines of Leadville to the deserts of the southwest. During this time he and Pauline raised their three children: Loren Ira, Loretta Marie, and Lorraine Kay. After Pauline's passing, he married Ruth Rosenberg of Durango Colorado in 1987. A long time educator and mother of four, Calvin and Ruth became central figures in the lives of their grown children, grandchildren, and eventual great-grandchildren.Calvin was a skilled craftsman and generous to a fault. Pieces of his ornate woodworkings hang proudly in homes across the country. He was known to sneak elaborate candlesticks and bowls to people when he thought no one was looking. He spent his final years in Farmington crafting his art alongside his son Loren Ira and grandson Seth Ira. Calvin was dearly loved and will be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces, and nephews beyond count.