Native Durango resident, Calla Mae Tyner died of natural causes at Mercy Hospice House on Friday, May 15, 2020, which happened to be her 99th birthday.
Calla Mae was born May 15, 1921 to James Alexander Baird, Jr. and Calla Faye Landsberry Baird in Durango, Colorado. Her family moved from Marvel, Colorado, to their new family ranch 2 miles north of Elmore's Corner when she was 9 years old.
Calla Mae went from walking across the street to go to school in Marvel to riding her horse "Cuter" three miles each way to attend the Orr School. She attended Durango High School until 1938 when she moved to Grand Junction, where she graduate from High School.
Calla Mae married Robert Henry Tyner on July 27, 1940 in Aztec, New Mexico. Immediately following their wedding they left for Washington, D.C., where Bob took a job helping tabulate the 1940 census. After eight months, the couple moved to Cortez where their first son, Jim was born.
In the fall of 1942, they returned to Durango where Bob went to work for the Bureau of Reclamation, where he spent the next 30 years. The couple's second son, Ron, was born in 1945.
Calla Mae was passionate about her role as a Mother. Ron remembers his mother never missed an opportunity to support her sons whether it was a sporting event, a scouting activity, or offering her home for Student Council meetings. She will be remembered as a Mother, a volunteer, and one who gave her all in everything she did.
After retirement, Bob and Calla Mae were involved in such activities as: the Kiwanis Club of Durango, Marriage Encounter, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Bright Beginnings, Junior Achievement, United Way, and Parents Who Care. They founded and managed the Eye & Ear Program of La Plata County, an organization that continues to give glasses and hearing aids to thousands of children and adults who cannot afford them. They were very active in the First United Methodist Church of Durango.
In later years, the couple enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and the fellowship of the Good Sam RV Organization. When Bob was 96 and Calla Mae 90 years old they were proud to still able to ride a horse. The couple was married just 11 days shy of 73 years.
Calla Mae is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her three siblings; Delbert Baird, Edna Baird Graves and Louis T. "Tood" Baird, her first son Jim, and her granddaughter Tracey Tyner. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ron & Katie Tyner of Durango, her grandchild, Tammy Tyner of Bayfield, 3 great-grandchildren, Brandon Tyner and Kaylee Tyner of Durango, and Jessica Archuleta-Foster (Husband Josh and Calla Mae's great-great grandchildren, Juna and Josephine) all of Kanarraville, Utah.
Cremation has occurred and joint burial at the Florida Mesa Cemetery with Calla Mae and Robert's ashes will occur at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Women's Resource Center, 679 E 2nd Ave. Unit 6, Durango, CO 81301.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 20, 2020