Buckley Dale Wagner, joined his beloved wife, LaQuita Wagner on December 26, 2019. Pa Buck was born May 27, 1930 in Two Butes, Colorado.
He is survived by his children, Ronald "Chip" Wagner, Carolyn Lee, Ben, Bob, and Rick Breed. He is a proud Grandfather and Great- Grandfather to Sage, Colton, Bryce, Wyatt, Rhett, Danny, Chris, and Kynzlie Ann.
Pa Buck retired after 30 years with El Paso Oil & Gas to Bloomfield, New Mexico and settled down on the Broken Circle W Ranch. He was featured in the Historical Encyclopedia of Colorado. He will be remembered for his unique skills of raising Quarter Horses and Mules at Buck Pack - the Bestest in the Westest. His legacy continues at Bucks Livery in Durango, Colorado. Buck is also a US Veteran.
There will be a celebration of life in the Spring of 2020. Buckley Dale Wagner
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 31, 2019