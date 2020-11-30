1940 - 2020
Bruce Conway Harris of Durango, CO, was born on September 8, 1940; the first-born child of Mary Katherine (Kay) Conway Harris and Earnest (Ernie) Harris in Los Angeles, CA. When Bruce was eight, the family moved to San Marino, CA; and Bruce attended Valentine Elementary, Huntington Middle School, and San Marino High School. After graduating in June of 1958, Bruce also attended Pasadena City College.
On May 9, 1961, Bruce joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. In October of 1962, Bruce was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; where he served as a radio communications specialist, Bravo Battery, during the Cuban Missile Crises. On May 8, 1965, Bruce was honorably discharged from Camp Lejeune, NC; having achieved the rank of Corporal (E-4).
During his time stationed in Morehead City, North Carolina, Bruce met Carolyn Joiner. They were married in a full military wedding and Bruce wore his Dress Blues. After leaving the service, Bruce and Carolyn moved back to Pasadena, CA, and resumed their life there. Only June 15, 1968, they welcomed a son, Sean David Harris.
Once he returned to civilian life, Bruce began to work for the Hartford Insurance Company in Los Angeles, CA; following in the footsteps of his father's occupation. Bruce retired as a Commercial Insurance Broker in July of 2003.
Bruce was a "car guy" and loved his many cars. His first car of note was Porsche 356 that was cream-colored. Over the years, he has a Nissan ZRX (black); a BMW 325i (red); three Ford Explorers (including the last one that was an Eddie Bauer Edition); two Dodge RAM Trucks (both blue); and an Admiral Blue 1994 Chevrolet Corvette that he purchased new in December of that year (known as a C-4) in honor of his late son.
Bruce was a great athlete and played junior varsity football in high school as the quarterback, as well as participating in track and field events. He loved to surf, and he was successful at snow skiing, water skiing, and loved playing tennis as an adult. The only sport he tried and was not successful at was rollerblading.
Bruce passed away on November 7, 2020 in Durango, CO. He is survived by his wife, V. Leigh Nielsen; his sister, Carol (Bill) Millener of Durango, CO; his nephew, Shane (Jenine Larsen) Millener of Durango, CO; and his sister-in-law Barbara (John) Hunt of Huntington Beach, CA. Bruce was preceded in death by his son, Sean David Harris, on August 10, 1994 at the age of twenty-six.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bruce's name to the Global and Regional Asperger Syndrome Partnership (grasp.org
). Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no memorial service for Bruce at this time.