Brenda Ella Mea Aguilar, a life-long Durango, Colorado resident, passed away unexpectedly on April 17th, 2020 at the age of 54.
Brenda is survived by her son Kiegen Aguilar and his girlfriend Jaten Gomez; her mother Delphia Aguilar; sisters Cindy Aguilar, Yolonda Aguilar, Loretta Mayer and Roberta Pardo; her brothers Bernie Aguilar and Louis Aguilar; her nephew Julian Aguilar and his wife Blossom Aguilar; and many other family members. She is preceded in death by her father Lloyd Aguilar and brothers Bardo Aguilar, Angelo Aguilar and Jerry Ulibarri.
Brenda was born on June 14th, 1965 in Durango, Colorado at Mercy. She worked at Wal Mart for 22 years. She was a loving and dedicated mother, and a beloved sister, daughter and aunt. She was always there for her family and spoiled her nieces and nephews like they were her own. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and donations please send prayers to the family.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 21, 2020