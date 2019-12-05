|
Brad passed away peacefully from this life to the next on Tuesday, November 26th at his home in Durango Colorado. He was 83. Brad was born in Mitchell SD and moved shortly thereafter to Los Angeles. Growing up he loved playing football and was a starting tackle for the Santa Monica High School State Championship team. He continued playing football during college until he was drafted into the military. While stationed in Germany he and Faye were married and traveled extensively throughout Europe. Brad moved his family to Durango in 1971 and purchased the New York Bakery. He loved the bakery and made it a home to all who entered. The bakery quickly became a commonplace for locals to gather and college students to study (even late into the night). After the bakery, Brad worked at the National King Coal Mine in operations and sales until retiring. Brad was known by his family to be someone who did kind acts around town. He would always have an extra coat to give or buy a hot meal for someone in need. He and Faye enjoyed "taking to the road" in their Lazy Daze motor home and traveled coast to coast through the US and Canada.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Faye, children Kim (Mary), Kurt (Tauni), grandchildren Emily, Matt (Megan), Kenton (Chelsea), Jessi (David) and great grandchildren, Broderick, Hallie and Ty.
He lived the life he wanted and had "no regrets". He is loved and will be missed.
Brad Gosche
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 5, 2019