Bohdan (Bo) Thomas Pruski passed away peacefully in his home in Durango, Colorado on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from sudden cardiac arrest. He was 71 years old. He was a generous man, devoted husband, and loving father and grandfather. He loved Durango and had many friends and connections in our community.
Bo was born on August 11,1948, in Trier, Germany. In 1949, his Ukrainian parents immigrated to the US and they lived in Chicago, Illinois. He went to Lane Tech College Prep High School, earned a Bachelor of Engineering from The University of Illinois and completed his Master's degree in finance at The University of Chicago. While in Chicago, he had a prosperous career at Illinois Bell, Ameritech Services and Thybony Wallcoverings.
Bo met his wife, Helen, in Chicago at a Ukrainian wedding. It was love at first sight and they were married on August 23, 1969. They celebrated their 50 th anniversary last year in Durango and were lifelong partners.
Bo loved to ski and would travel to Colorado nearly every year for a skiing vacation with his family and dear friends. His son, Bohdan (Bo) Andrew and daughter, Kathryn (Kat) Helena attended Fort Lewis College in the early 90s. During visits to their children, Bo and Helen fell in love with Durango and invested in property. They were able to fulfill their dream and moved to Durango in 1997.
Bo was a member of the Elks Lodge and the owner of the Hesperus Oasis convenience store. He was actively involved in the Hesperus and Durango community. He loved fishing, reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Bo was an amazing chef and loved to cook. Everyone was always welcome at his table to laugh, eat, and share stories.
Bo is survived by his loving wife Helen, his two children, Bohdan Andrew Pruski and Kathryn Helena Jackson; his grandson Guillaume Alexandre Metz-Pruski; his granddaughter Eliza Rae Jackson; and his dog, Lily, a golden doodle, who followed him everywhere. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Bo did not wish for a memorial service but would have preferred a big party. He said to remember him with laughter, jokes, and a good time. Unfortunately due to COVID, a large gathering will not take place. His family will honor his
wishes with small family celebrations.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can go to the local Humane Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.