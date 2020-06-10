Bobbye Jean Elliott
Bobbye Jean Elliott, loving Wife, Mother, and Memaw went back home to the Lord on June 6, 2020. She was born in Kildare, Oklahoma June 24, of 1930. She lived her life to the fullest with a feisty, determined spirit and this spirit lives on in all of her family. We will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Myron Kendal Elliott and her only Son Michael James Elliott. She is survived by her only daughter Patti Sue Elliott of Los Lunas (formerly of Alamogordo, NM) and her daughter-in-law Tresa Elliott of Farmington (formerly of Alamogordo, NM. She also has 5 grandchildren: Stephen Dewayne Elliott of Farmington (formerly of Bayfield, Co.). Michael David Elliott and his wife Tonya of Alamogordo, Andrea Lynn Klaurens and her husband Eric of Los Lunas, Gregory Alan Thurman and his wife Ashley of Asheville, NC, and Krista Leanne Kniffin and her husband Daniel of Tijeras, NM. She also has 6 great grandchildren: Alicia, Laura, Heather, Keely, Keegan, and Daniel. Jean's passion always was her family. She loved sewing, crafting and her mountain home. When the Covid pandemic is over, her family will have a Celebration of Life Ceremony. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Durango, Colorado Animal Humane Society or the Bayfield Senior Center in Bayfield, Colorado. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
