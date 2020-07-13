1/1
Bobby E. Wright
Bobby E. Wright would like to let you all know that his assignment here was completed June 22, 2020. He passed in peace after a long, courageous battle with cancer and received a new offer that couldn't be refused. This new adventure takes him to a wonderful place where he will be eternally exploring, fishing, hunting, giving advice, and reading to his heart's content. Love, laughter, and music are guaranteed.

His spirit is carried on with his wife of 54 years, Cindy, his timeless love who, from the moment they met at Ft. Lewis College, had been his partner in all of life's adventures; his two daughters, Dena and Cammie & 2 sons-in-law, Pat Morrissey and Wes LePlatt; four grandchildren Dane, Randy, Lauran, and Mara who loved their "Papa"; 4 great-grandchildren Gracelynn, Parker, Adeline, and Oaklee; and an extended family of friends from every walk of life. Those he met will remember Bobby for his hand offered in support, charismatic personality, smile, warmth, and his love for life.

Those who knew him were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Bobby during his 79 years, among them: don't set the hook too early, enjoy a cup of coffee with the sunrise, talk to strangers as if you know them, select a quality tool to do a job right and well: "it's good enough for who it's for", play horseshoes/dominoes/cards with attitude, find a fishing hole wherever you go, sip a scotch every now and then with the sunset, and just laugh and be thankful. Those who've taken his lessons to heart will continue to ensure that his life and stories will be shared with family, friends, and strangers fishing nearby.

Bobby was committed to his career in education. After graduating from Ft. Lewis College he began teaching math at Durango High School. He loved what he did and his career progressed; he earned his masters at CU Boulder and became an Assistant Principal/Athletic Director, and then Principal of Durango High School. He was selected Principal of the Year for the State of Colorado in 1990. He gave his heart to the staff and students of DHS for 30 years and absolutely loved being a principal.

In honor of Bobby you can feel free to donate to: Trout Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, or Ducks Unlimited. We would like to invite you to join us in a celebration of life, however, due to the unusual circumstances in the world right now we are going to postpone a celebration until venues are available and it is safe to do so.

After reading this, we hope you will share a cold drink and a story with someone, friend or stranger, in his name!

Published in The Durango Herald on Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 14, 2020
What a great man and father. I am saddened to hear about your loss Cindy , Cammie and Dena . He was a special person while I was a student at DHS.
Eric Wade
Student
July 14, 2020
Mr. Wright was my favorite teacher at DHS and got me excited about math, which became the cornerstone of an exciting engineering career.
Daniel Brett
Student
July 14, 2020
As a 11the grade student many years ago, I was earning a "D" in math class. I went up to him and sheepishly asked him what I needed to do to improve my grade. He took me aside and said to me "Roger, just do something, open your book." He was correct of course, I was not lying up to my potential. As I approach my 31st year of teaching I still relay this story to my students. You have to put in the work!
Rest In Peace Mr. Wright
Roger Garcia
Student
July 14, 2020
Best math teacher ever! Related math to every day needs! We will miss you!
Elizabeth Stonehocker-Prater
July 14, 2020
Mr. Wright is one of the reasons I have always been passionate about teaching math. He made it fun. He made the world a better place and he will be missed.
Kathy Sather
Student
July 14, 2020
Awww, this makes me so sad. He was definitely one of may favorite teachers! I'm sure he's the reason that I went on to major in math at FLC. My thoughts are with you all.
Ruth (Waddington) Rydiger
Student
July 14, 2020
For six wonderful years as an assistant principal at Durango High School, it was my pleasure and gift to share those years with Bobby. He was both friend and mentor par excellence. He took a chance hiring me as a rookie administrator, and subsequently allowed me to use the knowledge, skills, and advise he gave me throughout my administrative career with School District 9-R. And what a great sense of humor and warmth. Thank you, Bobby! God bless.
Sandy Francik
Friend
July 14, 2020
Gonna miss you Mr. Wright! You were always smiling in the halls. Never heard you yell or upset. I'll always have great memories of you! Thank you.
Michael Cutter
Student
July 14, 2020
You will be missed.. thank you for all your hard work on helping others.. Falls Creek has good memories with you ❤
Ross Anderson
Friend
July 14, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of this great man. He was so kind and funny and always friendly. As a principal, neighbor and friend, he treated me the same. I will miss him. Blessings to the Wright family.
Ivy (Jeter) Thorburn
Friend
July 14, 2020
Very sad to hear about the passing of my former Principal. Bobby was always a fair and supportive leader, even in times of questionable decisions and actions carried out by teachers, including myself, under his watch. With a heavy heart I send my condolences to the Wright family.
Gary L Cline
Teacher
July 14, 2020
Absolutely the best principal I ever worked with. When approached with a new idea for the classroom, his first question was always, "Tell me why this is good for kids". My condolences, Cindy.
Kathy Jessup
Coworker
July 14, 2020
One of my favorite people at DHS! He was always there for me, and helped me through a lot! Your family is in my prayers.
Josie (MacKenzie) Connor
Student
July 13, 2020
Thanks for all the smiles
Doug Mason
Student
July 13, 2020
Best Teacher I've ever had...I Loved this Man alot...he was always so nice and so respectful to everyone..Breaks my ❤..RIP Bobby you will be missed
David Wegher
Student
July 13, 2020
What a AWESOME teacher! Best teacher in my worst subject so you know he was special. So sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to Cindy and his family.
Wendy Williamson
Student
July 13, 2020
Great guy. Hard to believe it was over 56 years ago I met him on the FLC campus. Knew right away he was a BMOC--kind, fun to be around, and knew what he wanted out of life. Rest in peace my friend.
Harlan Steinle
Friend
July 13, 2020
Mr. Wright was my Advanced Math teacher in 1972. He made the abstract concrete, and the hard simple. Mr. Wright showed me the elegance of math. A great teacher.
Michelle Averill Caprio
Student
July 13, 2020
During high school Bobby Wright saved me from a boring math class, taught me with Bruce Branson and I graded their papers. He always believed in me. I then became a teacher and we talked often about me moving up to the high school. I didnt go there but always had lots of laughs and a high respect for him. Cindy, I always appreciated you too. You guys were a great influence for so many. He will be missed, but always greatly appreciated. Vonnie (Willis) Wilkinson
Yvonne (Vonnie) Willis Wilkinson
Student
July 13, 2020
s a very good friend of Bobby and Cindy and one of the original homes in Falls Creek Ranch and fellow horse owner Phyllis and I experienced wonderful years with Bobby and family.We shared phone lines because there were only a few lines to FCR. What a wonderful father and neighbor he was.. One night we were not home and our coal stove caught the wall on fire and guess who showed up and helped put the fire out? Of course it was Bobby!!! So many stories and our kids went to Bobby's high school as well.. God rest his soul. God be with Cindy and all the kids!!
Barney and Phyllis Anderson in La Paz Mexico
Neighbor
July 13, 2020
Bobby was a great man who will be missed by all. My thoughts and prayers are with you Cindy, Cammie, and Dena!
Mark Harmon
Friend
July 13, 2020
He was a good man, a good friend and a great poker player.
He will always be remembered and shared times cherished.
The world could use more Bobby Wrights
Dave Engle
