Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Billy Hawkins, 74, of Durango, Colorado, died 12/22/2019, at his residence, Born 10/18/1945. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m, Friday 12/27/2019 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 E. Third Ave, Durango, CO 81301. He is survived by his son James(Janet) Hawkins & daughter Janie(James) Hoover, 5 grandchildren; Kayla, Elizabeth, Rylie, Preston, Caelen, & nephew Nathaniel. Billy was a member of the Masonic Lodge #46 & the Shrine Club.

Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
