Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
2917 Aspen Drive
Durango, CO
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Beverly Mae Dudley


1927 - 2019
Beverly Mae Dudley Obituary
Beverly Mae Dudley, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the loving and caring community at The Cottonwood Inn Rehabilitation. She was born on April 25, 1927 to Edward and Mary (Woodward) Lindquist, attended West High School where she met the love of her life and husband of 43 years, Lee J. Dudley, Jr. After graduating with a Nursing Degree from the University of Denver, they married and raised 3 children; Patricia (Gary) Davis, Joseph (Alice) Dudley, and Edward (Karla) Dudley. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lorraine Schaefer and her husband Lee. She is survived by 3 children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held this Saturday, 9/14, at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 2917 Aspen Drive, Durango and on Monday, 9/23, at 2pm at Oligner Crown Hill Mortuary in Wheat Ridge, CO. Additional information about this amazing woman will appear in next week's Durango Herald. Beverly Mae Dudley
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
