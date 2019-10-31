|
Beverly (Bev) Ann Chapman, 55, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at The Valley Inn in Mancos, CO.
Bev was born November 1, 1963, to Robert and Katherine Chapman in Cortez, CO. Bev grew up in Durango and attended local schools until her last year of high school, where she graduated from high school in Littleton, CO. She married Russell Grosshans and lived in Littleton, for several years before returning to Durango. The marriage later ended in divorce. Once in Durango she worked at Bank of Colorado, where she excelled and the experience inspired her to pursue a college degree. Bev was always highly motivated with incredible determination to be the best at whatever she did. This was demonstrated repeatedly by achieving the highest honors awarded throughout all of her academic pursuits.
Bev graduated Summa Cum Laude from Fort Lewis College with degrees in Political Science and English. She then went on to pursue her Juris Doctorate Degree in Law from the University of Colorado. During her second year of law school she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. While several advisors recommended that she not continue with her degree, Bev's insatiable determination drove her to proudly continue with her education. After graduating from law school Bev worked briefly in Boulder, before returning to Durango to further expand her law career. She continued to practice law until MS would no longer allow her to work effectively. She maintained her license until the time of her death. Growing up Bev enjoyed dance, music and ice skating and was an accomplished flutist. She developed a strong passion for rafting and one of many memorialized adventures was a rafting trip she took on the lower Dolores River to the confluence of the Colorado prior to the McPhee Dam being constructed. This was followed by an even more epic life experience by "floating" the seldom concurred upper Animas River. This thirst for adventure took her on further journeys, sailing a private boat throughout the Caribbean Islands. She often reflected on these incredible adventures. Bev loved all puppy dogs and all puppy dogs loved Bev. She maintained a strong connection to them and they were a very important part of her life.
Bev was preceded in death by her father, Robert Chapman and grandparents: Colton and Florence Chapman and William and Rita (Sponsel) (Erickson) Denny.
She is survived by her mother, Katherine Chapman; brothers Rick (Robyn) Chapman and Larry (Suezan) Chapman as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made in Bev's name to www.nationalmssociety.org or La Plata Humane Society. A service will be held at a later date. Beverly Ann Chapman
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 31, 2019