|
|
Beverlee McBee was born in Durango, CO on November 14, 1936 to Gladys and Jesse McBee. She died on October 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Durango after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bee was very proud of the fact that she earned her BA, MA and Phd from the University of Denver. She worked for the Cherry Creek School District as a clinical psychologist and had a private practice in the Denver area. Bee is survived by her brother Doug (Cyndy), her nephew Ted (Amanda) and great nieces Leah & Maya, her aunt Aileen Maxwell and numerous cousins. She was grateful for her many wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 am to noon at the Durango Public Library 1900 E 3rd Ave. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Mercy in Durango 1 Mercado St. #270 Durango, CO 81301. Dr. Beverlee McBee
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 24, 2019