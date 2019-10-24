Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverlee McBee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Beverlee McBee


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Beverlee McBee Obituary
Beverlee McBee was born in Durango, CO on November 14, 1936 to Gladys and Jesse McBee. She died on October 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Durango after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bee was very proud of the fact that she earned her BA, MA and Phd from the University of Denver. She worked for the Cherry Creek School District as a clinical psychologist and had a private practice in the Denver area. Bee is survived by her brother Doug (Cyndy), her nephew Ted (Amanda) and great nieces Leah & Maya, her aunt Aileen Maxwell and numerous cousins. She was grateful for her many wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 am to noon at the Durango Public Library 1900 E 3rd Ave. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Mercy in Durango 1 Mercado St. #270 Durango, CO 81301. Dr. Beverlee McBee
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverlee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.