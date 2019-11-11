Home

Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Betty Louise (Antle) Gaston passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home in Durango. She went peacefully in her sleep, in the company of her beloved Old English Sheep Dog, Dumplin'. She was 79 years old.

Betty was born November 28, 1939, to Earl L. and Hazel Lilly (Lyons) Antle in Carbondale, Colorado. A life-long resident of Colorado, she called Durango home for the last 46 years. Betty held numerous jobs over her lifetime. Her creativity, ingenuity, and work ethic manifested in many ways as she was a skilled carpenter, mason, rancher, gardener, seamstress, cook, animal caretaker, homemaker, and so much more. She always said, "Nothing was worth doing half-assed". She had an adventurous spirit and a deep love for nature and animals. Honesty and integrity were values she lived by and is remembered by family and friends as one of the most genuine, loyal, and strong women you would ever meet. She loved her family immeasurably.

She is survived by her child, Hazel "Lucy" (Darrell) Owen, grandchild, Abigail Owen, multiple nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Sam Mims Gaston; and siblings: Dixie Cherry, Rose Castoe, Eugene Castoe, Velva Prince, Dorothy Jackson, and Larry Antle.

Per her request, no services will be held. Her family requests that you honor her memory by reflecting on the cherished time spent with her and sharing those wonderful memories with others.

In her honor, please make contributions to the Denver Children's Hospital or any local animal shelter/rescue.

Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
