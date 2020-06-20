After a long, fulfilling life of 98 years, Betty Gale Hogan passed away on June, 18, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1921 in Ridgeway, Colorado. She married the love of her life, Gerald Hogan, on December 2, 1944. Together they had five children and she continued raising them with love and dedication after his death in 1961. Skiing became a happy past time to bring the family together after this loss. She sometimes said, "Skiers never die, they just go downhill."



She was famous for her wonderful cooking, especially her bread, coffeecakes, and holypokes which she generously shared with her many friends and family. She was an expert bridge player and enjoyed playing with many friends over the years.



Her family includes two daughters, Carol Hauth (Chris), Mary El Emrich (Scott) and three sons, Jim Hogan, Greg Hogan (Sue) and Brian Hogan (Jody) as well as eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren all of whom loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and her grandson Tony Hauth.



She often said, 'Onward thru the fog,' 'Whatever,' and 'Everything will be fine!' One final thought she left us with: "...grieve not, nor speak of me with tears but laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you. I loved you so...'twas Heaven here with you."



A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Hospital or the American



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store