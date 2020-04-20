|
|
Born July 30th, 1980 Winterberg - Died March 4th 2020 Durango, CO
To endure the inconceivable, but not to mourn alone with so much heartfelt sympathy, affection and appreciation while parting from our beloved son, brother, uncle and best friend gives us the strength in this very difficult time. During death of a loved one, many things are lost, but never the time we spent together. The mourning never ends, it becomes a part of our life.
Life changes and we change with it. Even though there are traces of your Life, Thoughts, Images, Pictures and Moments.
We will remember those because they make us happy and sad and we will never forget you.
The great and overwhelming sympathy from US, Central and South America, from many parts of Europe and especially from our old Homeland Sauerland has shown us that Benjamin clearly left traces behind.
A big and heartfelt Thank You to everyone, especially to the 'Clif Bar" company and it's representatives, to the MTB community of Durango and The Fort Lewis College and to the entire mountain bike community. A special Thank You to the St. Columba Catholic Church and Pastor Kevin Novack for his comforting words and arrangements of the funeral service.
Oberwossen, April 2020
Klaus and Irmgard Sonntag, Hubert Schutte , Oberwossen, Germany
Patrick and Sandra Sonntag, with Svenja and Janne , Oberwossen, Germany
Daniel and Monika Sonntag, with Clara and Heidi , Gallivare, Sweden
Dr. Sarah Alsgaard, Durango, Colorado
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 20, 2020