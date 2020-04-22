Home

Ben A. Rivas

Ben A. Rivas Obituary
Ben Rivas, of Durango, was called home on Easter Sunday, 4/12/2020. He was 86 years old.

Ben spent over thirty years in The Army National Guard as a First Class Sergeant. Ben worked for Ft.Lewis College and Durango School District.

Be was preceded by parents Felix & Lucy Rivas; brothers Antonio ( Tony) & Amado(Muda); sister Sylvia Christian from Farmington, NM; and beloved wife Barbara of Mancos. He leaves behind his son Lawrence Rivas; grandsons Aidan & Liam of Glendale, AZ; nephew Kurt Christian; niece Velora (Bernie) Schiltz; great niece Angelica; great-nephew Noah from AZ; and many friends.

Ben's fellow AA Members are encourage to support their local chapter https://contribution.aa.org/.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Catholic Church of your choice.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
