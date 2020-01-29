|
Barbara Sibley, 72, of Durango, Colorado, died 1/24/2020, Lakewood, CO, Born 12/3/1947. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, Durango, Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters: Laurie (Sean) Kelley, Erin (Zach Ludwig) Sibley, & Caitlin (V.M.) Galarza; grandchildren: Nicolai, Teghan, Connal, PaisleyJane, Tyrion, & Akira; sister: Christine LaBaume; sister-in-law: Judy Offer; & many extended family and close friends. She was preceded by two brothers & her parents.
Barbara was active in her community, volunteering at the Homeless Shelter, & was active in the Gospel Church.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 29, 2020