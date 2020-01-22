|
Barbara Mae Lee, 75, a long-time resident of Durango has passed away. She was born in Cortez, Colorado on November 03, 1944. She was raised throughout the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota. In her early years she was proud to be in 4-H (marksmen 1st class riflery), girl scouts, track, and industrial arts where she was the very 1st girl who took the class. She always enjoyed being and playing outdoors. Through the years her fondness for the outdoors grew from the influence of her father who was a forest ranger. She loved hiking, arrowhead hunting, and looking for wildlife. Later in life, she loved going on drives, having picnics, swimming with the Multiple Sclerosis swim group, playing bingo, watching science fiction movies, watching Wheel of Fortune, going to garage sales, looking for antiques, going to the casino and spending time on the farm in Bayfield where she enjoyed the cool air, the warm sun, the fresh food, and watching the animals. Some of her favorite things were; country music, Eminem, the Denver Broncos, wildflowers, birds, deviled eggs, root beer floats, talking, Dolores Colorado, Laramie Wyoming, and making people laugh.
Written by Barbara Mae Lee (Johns): Colorado native, Barbara Mae Lee quit taking up space and breathing air on January 11, 2020. Remember me when you feel the sun on your cheek or when you feel a cool breeze on a warm day. My life was like a redneck song. Church was all of the outdoors. I liked the adventure of pushing the envelope to the max and had a good adventurous life. I liked a picnic lunch in the forest better than a fancy meal in a restaurant any day. I loved seeing animals in their natural habitat. I was always looking for eagles.
Quotes by Barbara Mae Lee (Johns): "Poor in health, rich in life", "Let's see where that road goes", "Being a telephone operator was the perfect job because I liked to talk", "It was a stroke of luck", I'm awake", "I have always been the black sheep", and "I don't want anyone to say anything about me that I cannot defend right now and I am kind of scared about what you would say".
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 22, 2020