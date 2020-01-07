Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Durango, CO
Barbara Jo (B-Jo) Hatten, wife of Creighton Lee Hatten, entered heaven on December 23, 2019. She had a very full life of 87 years before passing away peacefully surrounded by her family at the wonderful Mercy Hospice House.

Born in Goshen, Indiana, B-Jo and Creighton spent many of their years in sunny Florida before moving to Durango, CO in the 1990s. She is survived by her 2 children, Pamela Jo Hatten & Brad Lee Hatten; 8 grandchildren, Amy Jo Koch, Katie Grace Knuckles, Emily Suzanne Knuckles, John Hatten, Mark Hatten, Matthew Hatten, Jaqueline Hatten, Camirose Louise Walker-Hatten; and 9 great grandchildren, Cruz and Carter Koch, Creighton Fesler, Sean, Jack, Hayden, Hogan, Billy and Christian Hatten.

Memorial Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Durango on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, B-Jo has requested to please send donations to First Presbyterian Church of Durango, Colorado for "mission work." Barbara Jo Hatten
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
