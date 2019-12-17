|
|
Barbara Harris born in Brooklyn, NY on November 11, 1936, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2019. She was a longtime resident of the Marvel and Durango areas since 1965.
She was preceded in death by husband Greg Harris; father Gene Kelsch; mother Betty Geffner; siblings Rocky and Kathy. She is survived by her nieces Diamond and Martine; sons Cecil and Michael Gardipe; grandson Dominic Gardipe; and brother Peter.
She worked at FLC, EG&G Engineering, Tamarron Resort, and the State of Colorado. Her passions included animals, education, dancing, and traveling.
A memorial celebration will be held at the Marvel Grange on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11am to 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to FLC Athletic or Scholarship programs and the La Plata County Humane Society in honor of her life. Barbara Harris
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 17, 2019