Barbara Acosta , 65, of Rosarito, Baja Mexico and Durango, CO, died 10/24/2020 of cancer. Born 7/2/1955.
Barb is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Fred. ""We've always loved each other,"" Bard recently said, ""but the last four years have been the best yet."" Barb treasured her family and leaves behind her mother and stepfather, Judie and John King, brothers Bob Evans, Bill Evans, Adam King, sister Dawn King, son Eric Johnson, granddaughter Ashley Nevarez and great-grandson Liam Nevarez. In lieu of flowers, Barb requests contributions to the causes closest to her heart. Contact dtomac@frontier.net
for details.
No service planned at this time.