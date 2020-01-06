|
Augustus "Gus" Benjamin Fletcher passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was 25 years old.
Gus was born February 4, 1994, to Benjamin and Lori Fletcher in Hood River, Oregon. He grew up and attended school in Hood River and it was there that he met Amy. They were later married on August 18, 2012. Gus enlisted in the U.S. Army and left for basic training just after their marriage. He was stationed at Fort Campbell, KY, it was here that they began their family. Six years were served in Kentucky. Then Gus was transferred in 2018 to La Plata County as a regional recruiter and the family made their home in Bayfield.
Gus was a talented musician and played in various bands and worship teams as a teenager. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Hood River and later in 2012 completed his EMT Certification. Gus loved his Colorado and Oregon Mountains. Explaining him as a hunting enthusiast does him a disservice. He loved the outdoors secondary only to his family; Amy, Harlow, Benny and Finley were his life. Gus embodied his western namesake and lived by a creed unknown in his current generation, like he walked out of a western movie. Recently, he established Fletcher's Archery Shop. He was a member of the Pine Valley Church in Bayfield.
Staff Sergeant Fletcher served in various leadership positions in the 101st Airborne Division (AASLT) with D co 1/327th INF, F co 5/101st AVN (Pathfinder), and D co 1/187th INF. SSG Fetcher deployed twice to Afghanistan in 2015 and 2016. He was currently assigned to the Durango Army Recruiting Station. His awards and decorations include the Combat Infantry Badge, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, Army Recruiting Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal 5th Award, Army Good Conduct Medal 2nd Award, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, NATO Medal NCOPD Ribbon with Numeral 2 and Overseas Service Ribbon.
He is survived by his wife: Amy; children: Harlow, Benny and Finley; mother: Lori Jean Fletcher; brothers: Tucker, Timothy and Dylan Fletcher; paternal grandmother: Kathy Fletcher; maternal grandparents: Ed Green and Valori Kona; Aunts and Uncles: Nicole Fletcher and Branden Fletcher; and many extended family and wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his father: Benjamin Fletcher and paternal grandfather: Timothy Fletcher.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11am at Pine Valley Church, Bayfield, Colorado. Memorial contributions may be sent to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Augustus "Gus" Benjamin Fletcher
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 6, 2020