Arvid Sigfrid (Swede) Alexander Jr.
1930 - 2020
March 23, 1930 - May 2, 2020

Born in Durango, CO. To Arvid & Elvira Alexander. Graduated from Durango High School. After that, he served in the US Army. Then for the rest of his career, he was a carpenter. He spent his time enjoying La Plata Canyon with family and friends.

In 1957 he married Silverton native Earlene Clifford.

He is survived by his wife Earlene, son Cliff Alexander, and daughter Diane (Pete) Davis, grandchildren Sarah, Alexander, Kreede, Kyla, and Keagan. Great-grandchildren John, Lilly, Andy, Jace, Nolan, Kamberia, Ram, and Veyda.

Rest in Peace, Dad.

No services are planned at this time.



Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
