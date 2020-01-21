|
|
Arthur Leon Edwards Jr. passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, while listening to a recording of his beloved wife singing. Arthur was born to Arthur Leon Edwards Sr. and Lillie Mae Morgan on October 31, 1923 in Oregon. Arthur graduated from Durango High School. In 1947 Wanda Sparkman made a visit to Durango from her home in Kansas and met Arthur Edwards Jr. It was love at first site and the two were married one week later in Aztec, New Mexico. Arthur & Wanda spent 69 years together. Arthur loved golfing, hunting & fishing.
He was preceded by his wife, Wanda, who passed in 2016, his brother Dick and son Dana.
Arthur is survived by daughter Victoria (Rene) Halphen; graddaughter Allysia Edwards; many nieces & nephews.
Art had his final frontier celebration of life prior to his passing.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Mercy, in thanks for their generous and loving care of Art.
Arthur Leon Edwards Jr.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 21, 2020