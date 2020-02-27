|
|
March 11, 1920 - February 20, 2020
Anne Isgar was born on March 11, 1920, in Ridgway, Colorado to Charles and Henrietta (Beyerle) Wise while in route by train to Durango where the family was relocating. Anne died peacefully at her home on the Animas River, on February 20, 2020, just 20 days before her 100th birthday. The week before her passing, the Isgar family gathered to celebrate her long life and an early birthday. She received everyone with her keen intellect and warm demeanor.
Anne was a wife, mother, entrepreneur and community mover and shaker. She grew up during the Depression in Animas City with her parents and three sisters. Anne was a life-long learner and stressed the importance of a good education to her family, making sure all her children went to college.
During World War II, Anne moved to Los Angeles, California and worked with the war effort, helping to assemble the engines of the P-61 Night Fighter. Following the war, Anne returned to Durango where she reacquainted with Arthur Isgar at Thompson Saddle Shop. On May 28th, 1946, they tied the knot at the San Juan County Courthouse in Silverton after taking the Durango & Silverton Train up and back, returning in time to milk the cows. The Denver Post picked up their wedding trip story on the Railroad and it brought renewed interest in passenger service on the line.
Anne's involvement with community organizations lasted for six decades, and included the Busy Bees, Breen Grange, 4 H, The County Fair (where she won hundreds of ribbons in many fields), PTA, Durango Chamber of Commerce, National Farmers Union, San Juan Basin Health, The Methodist Thrift Store, Neo Delphians and Durango's first recycling efforts. Anne also served as an election judge until she was in her 90's.
Anne always said her proudest accomplishment was raising her five children on a busy ranch with the children attending a one-room country school. She was a hard-working partner and sold eggs, cream, raspberries, and Farmer's Union Insurance. She was known as an excellent cook and took particular pride in her beautiful pies and cooking for the hunters at hunting camp. During the summers Anne and Art always had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and enjoyed hosting the Democratic Party annual picnic. Once her family was raised, she loved playing Scrabble, including tournament play, and cards in the evening with Art. Anne was an avid traveler and cruised 150 days after she turned 90. She never missed Jeopardy and could answer many of the questions. She was a loyal Broncos fan and enjoyed watching every game.
Anne is survived by her children, Nancy (David) Bartelt of Logan, Utah; Shirley Isgar (David Alford) from Durango, Colorado; Joan Kellogg from Durango, Colorado; and Charlie (Rachel) Isgar from Scottsdale, Arizona; Daughter In-Law Brenda Furlow, Hesperus, Colorado; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Art, her three sisters and son, Jim Isgar, former Colorado State Senator.
In lieu of flowers, Anne wanted people to remember the Animas Museum, http://www.animasmuseum.org/, the cornerstone of Animas City and where she attended school.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 27, 2020