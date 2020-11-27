1/1
Andrea Catherine Candelaria
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Catherine Candelaria passed away suddenly November 18, 2020. She was born September 5, 1980, to Robert & Jackie Candelaria. Andrea "Boots" was the happiest when outdoors; her favorite hike was Ice Lakes and all the local 14ers. She fell in love with Alaska and enjoyed hiking & fishing there. She will be remembered by her friends and family as a strong, loving, young woman with a beautiful personality, great sense of humor and an infectious smile. She is survived by her parents Robert & Jackie Candelaria, of Durango; brother Jeff and his wife Sara; nephew Dillon; nieces Ella & Lyrie, of St. Mary's, GA; brother Daniel and his wife Jessica, of Denver. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to La Plata County Humane Society, 111 S. Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81303; https://lpchumanesociety.org/how-you-can-help/give/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hood Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Oh, Jackie and Robert, my heart is breaking for you. I am SO sorry for your loss. May you find some comfort in your memories of good times.
Sending you love
Deb Kimmel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved