Andrea Catherine Candelaria passed away suddenly November 18, 2020. She was born September 5, 1980, to Robert & Jackie Candelaria. Andrea "Boots" was the happiest when outdoors; her favorite hike was Ice Lakes and all the local 14ers. She fell in love with Alaska and enjoyed hiking & fishing there. She will be remembered by her friends and family as a strong, loving, young woman with a beautiful personality, great sense of humor and an infectious smile. She is survived by her parents Robert & Jackie Candelaria, of Durango; brother Jeff and his wife Sara; nephew Dillon; nieces Ella & Lyrie, of St. Mary's, GA; brother Daniel and his wife Jessica, of Denver. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to La Plata County Humane Society, 111 S. Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81303; https://lpchumanesociety.org/how-you-can-help/give/