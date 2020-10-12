Surrounded by family, beloved mother and animal lover Alison Laing Robinson, age 60, passed away the afternoon of June 13, 2020. Alison was born to Marjorie Fletcher Laing and James Adams Laing on October 12, 1959 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After successfully smuggling her first dog into her parents' home at the age of 16, her love of all things animal was abundantly clear. This trend continued on well into her later years when she would surprise her family by bringing home various abandoned kittens to nurse back to health. Aside from her incredibly



large heart which made everyone feel at home, Alison was best known for her wicked sense of humor. She had an astonishing ability to make anything life threw her way, even the truly unbearable moments, so easily tolerable with just a laugh and a smile. This is a trait that her family hopes will live on in every single person that had the pleasure of knowing her; no matter what, always remember to laugh, even if it is just at yourself.



Alison is survived by her children Cody and Megan Robinson, her husband Rob Robinson, best friend Betsy Rockett, and her countless furbabies. A private celebration of her life was held on October 10, 2020 by the family.



If any have fond memories or funny stories to share with the family please send to:



Megan Robinson



217 East 37th Street



Durango, CO, 81301



laingrobinson@gmail.com



