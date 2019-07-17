|
Alexis Gregg Velasquez, 45, of Bayfield, Colorado, died 7/13/2019, Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by family, Born 9/2/1973. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ignacio, CO. He is survived by his children: Celsa, Ruben, and Lexis Velasquez; his mother: Sally Velasquez; Grandchildren: Rena and Gregory Velasquez. Preceded in death by his father, Alex Velasquez. He loved riding Harley's and being around his grandchildren. Alexis Gregg Velasquez
Published in The Durango Herald on July 17, 2019