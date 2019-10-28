|
Born in Loveland, CO, on April 10, 1928, and died peacefully at the Cottonwood Inn in Durango, CO, on October 22, 2019 at 91 years of age.
Survived by his wife, Mary J. Klein of Bayfield, CO; sister Joan Martin of Bay Town, Texas ; son Terry D. Klein and daughters Linda Blades and Karen Bowen of California; step-son Lee Williamson and daughter-in-law Sandy Williamson of Bayfield, CO; grandsons Paul Klein, Colby Klein and Brian Blades of California, Corey Williamson of Pueblo, CO; granddaughters Shelby Williamson of Denver, CO, and Debbie Black of South Carolina; great-granddaughter Celesta Klein; and nephew Steve Martin of Texas.
Dean served in the US Merchant Marines at age 16. He then went to work for the Southern California Edison Company as a lineman at age 19. As a member of the National Guard his unit was called to serve overseas during the Korean War. After his discharge from the National Guard he returned to work to the Southern California Edison Company and retired after 32 years of service in 1985 as a supervisor.
He and his wife Mary moved to their property in Bayfield, CO, where he built a house for her with a plaque at the front door stating "This House Built with Love for Mary". He enjoyed his dream of being a rancher/farmer well into his retirement. Most of all he was a good and faithful servant to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ignacio, CO, serving as a Deacon for several years.
Dean was a man of integrity, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was always quick with a story or a joke, and laughter was a big part of his life. He will be greatly missed but is enjoying his eternal life in heaven with his Savior.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Ignacio, 305 Browning Avenue, Ignacio, CO, with Pastor Frank Kihn officiating. Albert Dean Klein
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 28, 2019