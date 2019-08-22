|
|
Alan Crandall of Glendale, AZ passed away on August 20, 2019. Alan was born in Mason MI on August 15, 1953. Alan fought a courageous battle for 9 years from Posterior Cortical Atrophy, one of the rare conditions on the dementia spectrum.
Alan lived in Durango for 30 years and worked for Jackson David Bottling Company and Four Corners Distributing. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Animas Fire District for 15 years. He moved to Fredericksburg VA in 2002 and continued his career with another beverage company. Alan enjoyed traveling to some of the historical sights in Virginia and snapping photos along the way. His fondest memories were of the weekend camping trips with his dad exploring the desert in all its glory.
Alan had a beautiful soul and was a loving husband, stepfather, and son, he will be missed by all the friends he met along his way.
Alan is survived by his wife, Nancy of Glendale AZ, and his parents Glen and Janette Crandall of Farmington, NM. Preceded in death by his stepson Brian Wine.
Cremation will occur and there will be no services at this time. Memorials or donations can be made to Mountain View Hospice, 8263 W Thunderbird Rd, Ste 120, Peoria, AZ 85381. Alan Crandall
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 22, 2019