Adele Olney Stevens Vail, MD Age 101, resident of Ignacio, Colorado, formerly Short Hills NJ, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, November 26, 2020.



Dr. Vail was born on May 29, 1919 in New York NY, the eldest daughter of Stoddard M. and Marion O. Stevens of Short Hills NJ.



She was a physician (in New Jersey) and since 1984 an actively retired, life-affirming person whose many years were celebrated by all who knew her.



She is predeceased by husband William D. Vail, MD, and son Christopher D. Vail; is survived by son Stoddard (Todd) Vail (with Ruth Minkoff Vail) of Pittsford NY; by daughter Hope McK. Vail (with Debra Walker) of Ignacio CO; and by grandson Blair William Vail of Minneapolis MN.



Christian service at graveside and interment will be at a future date in Florida Mesa Pioneer Cemetery, Durango CO.



Those who wish to make memorial gifts in celebration of Adele's life may do so with donations to:



San Juan Symphony, 528 C Main Avenue, Durango CO 81301; Third Avenue Arts, P.O. Box 1383, Durango CO 81302;



La Plata Open Space Conservancy, P.O. Box 1651, Durango CO 81302.



