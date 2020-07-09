Ada Valencia, 77, of Durango, Colorado, died 7/5/2020, Mercy Hospital, surrounded by family, Born 6/26/1943. A service will be held at 10am on Mon. July 13, 2020 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 E. 3rd Ave., Durango, with burial to follow at Greenmount Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Lloyd; children: Lonnie Graybill, Darla Murphy, Gary Graybill, Michael Graybill, Jerry Valencia & Randy Valencia; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her Honeyville family and many extended family & friends. She was preceded in death by 3 grandchildren: Tyler, JJ & Jason. Complete obituary at hoodmortuary.com
